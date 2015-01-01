SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Overton J. J. Christ. Nurs. 2022; 39(2): 104-111.

(Copyright © 2022, Nurses Christian Fellowship, Publisher Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

10.1097/CNJ.0000000000000942

35255029

Because child abuse occurs across all genders, ethnicities, and socioeconomic groups, nurses working with pediatric patients and their families need keen observation and assessment skills. The purpose of this article is to discuss the recognition, reporting, and appropriate response to child abuse. Caring for children who have been abused and their families is challenging yet presents the opportunity to demonstrate Christ's compassion. Awareness of one's own emotional responses requires meaningful self-care strategies that are also discussed.


