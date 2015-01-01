Abstract

Croton fruit poisoning was successfully identified through a series of chromatographic technologies. A suspected compound named 2-methyl-butenoic acid was screened out using gas chromatography-mass spectrometry, and the hydrolysate of isoguanosine in soup sample was further detected by high performance liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry. The identification of croton fruit poisoning was confirmed basing on these laboratory tests together with the clinical symptoms of the patients. Especially, the false-negative result and the interferences were successfully excluded through simulation test, spectral analysis and chromatographic separation technique. Such study is significant for croton poisoning identification and provides beneficial references for disposing untargeted food poisoning incident.

