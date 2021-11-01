Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Cycling is a popular choice for urban transportation. Helmets are important and the most popular means of head protection for cyclists. However, a debate about the effectiveness of helmets in protecting a cyclist's head from injury continues.



METHOD: We employed computational biomechanics methods to analyze the head protection effectiveness of nine off-the-shelf-helmets for two typical impact scenarios that occur in cycling accidents: cyclist's head impacting a kerb (kerb-impact) and cyclist skidding (skidding impact) on the road surface. We conducted drop tests for all nine analyzed helmets, and used the test data for validation of the corresponding helmet finite element (FE) models created in this study. The validated helmet models were then used in the full-scale computer simulations (FE analysis for the skull, brain and helmet, and multibody dynamics for the remaining segments of the cyclist's body) of the cycling accidents for cyclists wearing a helmet and without a helmet.



RESULTS: The results indicate that helmets can reduce both the peak linear acceleration of the cyclist head center of gravity (COG) and the risk of cyclist skull fracture. However, higher rotational acceleration of the head COG was predicted for cyclists wearing helmets. The results obtained using the injury criteria that rely on the brain deformations (maximum shear strain MPS and cumulative strain damage measure CSDM) suggest that helmets may offer protection in all the analyzed cyclist impact scenarios. However, the predicted level of protection varies for different helmets and impact scenarios with appreciable variations in the predictions obtained using different injury criteria. Reduction in the maximum principal strain (MPS(0.98)) for helmeted cyclists was predicted for both impact scenarios. In contrast, wearing the helmet reduced the CSDM only for the skidding impact scenario. For the kerb-impact scenario, no clear influence of the helmet on the predicted CSDM was observed.

