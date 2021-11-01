Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Medium to large truck crashes, particularly on rural curved roadways, lead to a disproportionately higher number of fatalities and serious injuries relative to other passenger vehicles over time. The intent of this study is to identify and quantify the factors affecting injury severity outcomes for single-vehicle truck crashes on rural curved segments in North Carolina. The crash data were extracted from the Highway Safety Information System (HSIS) from 2010 to 2017.



METHOD: This study applied a mixed logit with heterogeneity in means and variances approach to model driver injury severity. The approach accounts for possible unobserved heterogeneity in the data resulting from driver, roadway, vehicle, traffic characteristics and/or environmental conditions.



RESULTS' Conclusion: The model results indicate that there is a complex interaction of driver characteristics such as demographics (male and female drivers, age below 30 years, and age between 50 to 65 years), driver physical condition (normal driving condition and sleepy while driving), driver actions (unsafe speed, overcorrection, and careless driving), restraint usage (lap-shoulder belt usage and unbelted), roadway and traffic characteristics (undivided road, medium right shoulder width, graded surface, low and medium speed limit, low traffic volume), environmental conditions (rainy condition), vehicle characteristics (tractor-trailer and semi-trailer), and crashes characteristics (fixed object crashes and rollover crashes). In addition, this study compared the contributing factor leading to driver injury severity for curved and straight rural segments. Practical Applications: The results clearly indicate the importance of driving behavior, such as, exceeding the speed limit and careless driving along the high-speed curved segments, need to be prioritized for the trucking agency. Similarly, the suggested countermeasures for roadway design and maintenance agency encompass warning signs and advisory speed limit, roadside barrier with chevrons, and edge line rumble strips are important concerning curved segments in rural highways.

