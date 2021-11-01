Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Combined horizontal and vertical alignments are frequently utilized in mountainous interstates in Wyoming. The roll stability of trucks on these challenging terrain conditions is of great concern for transportation officials. The impact of curve characteristics combined with truck configurations has not been considered in the literature due to data availability issues related to the weight and Center of Gravity (CG) payload height of trucks.



METHOD: High-fidelity vehicle dynamics simulation modeling is employed to investigate the rollover propensity of trucks navigating curves of varying geometric design and truck characteristics. A multinomial regression model was then developed to further quantify the impact of these key factors and the effect of their interactions on rollover safety margins.



RESULTS: It was shown that complying with the assigned speed limits of the curved roadways is not enough to navigate a curve without experiencing a rollover under some circumstances. The CG payload height and the operating speeds have the highest impact on the safety margins of a truck rollover. Steeper downgrades would amplify the impact of the gross weight of a truck. Tighter curves would also raise the impact of the truck configurations.



CONCLUSIONS: This study assessed the curve speed limits and revealed that the exciting approach to assigning safe speed limits should be modified according to the aforementioned factors. For the first time, findings from this study shed light on the direction and magnitude of the impact of the truck configurations coupled with curve features that contribute to truck rollover safety margins. Practical Applications: This study revealed the impact of truck configurations on the roll stability of trucks and pointed out critical cases that should be treated very cautiously by drivers. This assists transportation agencies in assigning more appropriate speed limits of curved roadways according to truck conditions.

