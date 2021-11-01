|
Wali B, Ahmad N, Khattak AJ. J. Saf. Res. 2022; 80: 175-189.
(Copyright © 2022, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
35249598
INTRODUCTION: Little evidence exists in the literature regarding the discrimination power of better anatomical injury measures in differentiating clinical outcomes in motorcycle crashes. Furthermore, multiple injuries to different body parts of the rider are seldom analyzed. This study focuses on comparing anatomical injury measures such as the injury severity score (ISS) and the new injury severity score (NISS) in capturing injuries of multiple injured riders and examining the discriminatory capabilities of the ISS and NISS in predicting clinical outcomes post motorcycle crash.
Trauma; Mortality; Injury severity score; Anatomical injury measures; Discrete and ordered models; Motorcycle crash causation; New injury severity score; Trauma status