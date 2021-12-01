|
Karras M, Delhomme P, Csillik A. J. Saf. Res. 2022; 80: 235-242.
(Copyright © 2022, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
35249603
INTRODUCTION: Driving is a risky activity, and road users' behavior is one of the many factors that participate in increasing the risk of road-traffic crashes. Drivers must constantly adapt their behavior to the environment and control their vehicles, and must also anticipate the behavior of others, which may pose a threat to their own safety. Interactions between road users can therefore be stressful and elicit strong negative emotions. Psychological resources and vulnerabilities may be important in understanding how drivers perceive and respond to these driving interactions. The aim of this study was to investigate the role of empathy, self-compassion, personal distress, and alexithymia in both dangerous and prosocial driving behaviors.
Language: en
Self-compassion; Empathy; Alexithymia; Personal distress; Prosocial driving; Risky behaviors