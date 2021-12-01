Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Driving is a risky activity, and road users' behavior is one of the many factors that participate in increasing the risk of road-traffic crashes. Drivers must constantly adapt their behavior to the environment and control their vehicles, and must also anticipate the behavior of others, which may pose a threat to their own safety. Interactions between road users can therefore be stressful and elicit strong negative emotions. Psychological resources and vulnerabilities may be important in understanding how drivers perceive and respond to these driving interactions. The aim of this study was to investigate the role of empathy, self-compassion, personal distress, and alexithymia in both dangerous and prosocial driving behaviors.



METHOD: Our sample (N = 550) of French drivers was recruited via snowball sampling. The drivers filled in paper-and-pencil questionnaires including the Driver Behavior Questionnaire (DBQ), the French adaptation of the Toronto Empathy Questionnaire (Short-FTEQ), the Interpersonal Reactivity Index (IRI), the Self-Compassion Scale - Short Form (SCS-SF), and the Toronto Alexithymia Scale (TAS-20).



RESULTS: After controlling for gender and age, regression analyses revealed that road traffic violations were positively predicted by alexithymia and negatively predicted by cognitive empathy; errors were positively predicted by alexithymia and personal distress, and prosocial driving was positively predicted by emotional and cognitive empathy. A two-step cluster analysis identified three groups of drivers: unsafe and psychologically vulnerable (n = 176), self-focused and less prosocial (n = 151), and safe and resourceful (n = 223).



CONCLUSIONS: Empathy seems to promote safe driving behaviors. Moreover, cognitive empathy appears to safeguard drivers against deliberate violations, whereas psychological vulnerabilities seem to increase the probability of engaging in dangerous behaviors. Practical Applications: These results could open new research avenues for the prevention of dangerous driving behaviors and the promotion of road safety.

Language: en