Citation
Houette B, Mueller-Hirth N. J. Saf. Res. 2022; 80: 302-310.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
35249610
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: This article examines employers' practices and employees' experiences of incentive programmes that aim to encourage and reward safe behavior in high-risk industries, focusing particularly on the oil and gas sector. Little qualitative research has been carried out that explores how employees would like to be recogniz ed and rewarded within such programs in the oil and gas sector and why, and what their understandings of safety and rewarding are.
Language: en
Keywords
Safety; Hazard Identification cards; International reward management; Multicultural workforce; Qualitative research; Safety incentive programs