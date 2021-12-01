|
Citation
|
Benzaman B, Ward NJ, Schell WJ. J. Saf. Res. 2022; 80: 311-319.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35249611
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Traffic safety performance (crash fatalities per billion vehicle miles traveled) is influenced by many factors related to the physical and social environment. The traffic safety culture in the local environment can influence behaviors that influence the risk of a fatal crash. However, if traffic safety culture is defined as "shared beliefs," it is not possible to directly observe the effect of culture on traffic safety performance.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Traffic safety; Modeling; Traffic safety culture