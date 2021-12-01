|
Citation
Sakhakarmi S, Park JW. J. Saf. Res. 2022; 80: 320-329.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
35249612
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Roadway work zones are known for hazard vulnerability, with many injuries and fatalities each year, due mostly to intrusions. Despite several available measures to improve safety, existing mechanisms are unreliable for workers to perceive alerts, due to the harsh working environment, with loud noise and limited vision. This research attempts to overcome hazard perception difficulties by introducing a new communication mechanism for intrusion hazard perception.
Language: en
Keywords
Perception; Work zone; Intrusion; Safety communication; Sensing