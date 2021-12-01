Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Occupational safety and health (OSH) have a remarkable impact on the sustainability of firms and organizations. However, the sustainability perspective has often focused primarily on environmental and economic concerns, leaving key social and workplace aspects, such as OSH, underemphasized. The link between all these aspects is particularly relevant in agriculture.



METHOD: In the present study we analyzed the paths by which the worker's age, participation in safety training, and previous history of accidents and near misses can influence the adoption of safety behaviors in agriculture through the mediation of attitudes towards safety and perceived behavioral control. Three hundred and ten Italian agricultural operators were administered an ad-hoc questionnaire.



RESULTS: Having attended safety training courses, having been exposed to previous accidents and near misses, and age showed a positive association with the adoption of on-farm safety behaviors, through the mediation of perceived behavioral control. In more detail, participation in training courses and age showed a positive association with perceived behavioral control, while the previous history of accidents and near misses showed a negative association with behavioral control. In turn, perceived behavioral control was positively associated with the adoption of safety behaviors.



CONCLUSIONS: The present study focused on the chain of events leading to the adoption of on-farm safety behaviors, which can prevent an accidents, pointing out the more critical variables and the level at which they intervene, identifying possible areas of targeted interventions. Practical applications: Implications for the development of targeted interventions may deal with: (a) training activities increasing farm operators' sense of control over their safety, (b) older farmers involvement in mentoring initiatives, and (c) systematic recording and use of previous history of accidents and near misses as inputs for training activities to discuss their implications for on-farm safety.

