Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The risk of rollover crashes on mountainous roads is a major concern for transportation authorities due to adverse weather conditions and complex topography. Such crashes incur hazardous consequences on road users' lives. Therefore, it is crucial to identify the contributing factors that give rise to these severe crashes in order to identify preventive measures. Furthermore, exploring the potential sources of heterogeneity of rollover crash contributing factors is equally important.



METHOD: By having a dataset of single-vehicle crashes that occurred on mountainous curved sections in Wyoming, we applied a random parameters, otherwise known as mixed, logit model to identify the factors contributing to the increased risk of rollovers. Vehicle, driver, roadway, environmental, and crash attributes variables were considered as potential predictors in the model. Then, random parameters were identified to uncover the unobserved effects.



RESULTS: Weather, road surface conditions, and speeding were found to have a significant impact on rollover crash risk. These factors were also found to exhibit unobserved heterogeneity effects, which could be attributed to the drivers' responses and conditions. Furthermore, it was found that the propensity of rollovers was higher for sports utility vehicles (SUVs) and pick-up trucks among other vehicle types.



CONCLUSIONS: The results indicated that investigating the impact of these factors on the risk of rollovers while taking into account unobserved heterogeneity effects is an essential step for implementing countermeasures to reduce the frequency and severity of rollover crashes. Practical applications: This study uncovered insights into the factors that lead vehicles to overturn. This aids in suggesting appropriate safety countermeasures that mitigate the occurrences of rollover crashes to transportation agencies.

