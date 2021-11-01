Abstract

INTRODUCTION: This study develops an injury severity model that demonstrates level of pedestrians' injury severity during pedestrian-vehicle collisions, specifically those involving distracted driving.



METHOD: It uses data from a police-reported collision database that contains pedestrian-vehicle collision information in Nova Scotia, Canada. A latent segmentation-based ordered logit (LSOL) model is developed in this paper that comprehensively examines the influence of built environment characteristics on pedestrian injury severity. It estimates a latent segment allocation model within LSOL modeling framework to capture unobserved heterogeneity across pedestrians. Two latent segments, high- and low-risk segments, are identified probabilistically based on pedestrian characteristics and action, driver action, and collision attributes.



RESULTS: Results suggest that higher mixed land-use, transit stop density, length of sidewalk in the collision locations, and collisions occurring near schools yield lower pedestrian injury severity. In contrast, pedestrian-vehicle collisions in arterial roads, curved roads, sloped roads, and roundabouts tend to result in severe injuries. Interactions between distracted driving type and built environment characteristics are examined in this study. For example, using a communication device while driving on straight roads increases likelihood of higher pedestrian injury severity. This study also confirms the existence of heterogeneity across latent segments. For instance, higher percentage of people commuting by walking in the collision areas yield severe pedestrian injury in high-risk segments and lower injury severity in low-risk segments. Practical applications: The findings of this study will assist transportation planners and road safety stakeholders in developing effective and prioritized policies to reduce pedestrian injury severity involving distracted driving incidents.

