Abstract

Most of what is known about child sexual abuse relies on research on men who committed a sexual offence against children.



Compared to research on male perpetrated child sexual abuse, research about women who sexually abuse children (WSAC) is still scarce. What does that mean? Are WSAC exceptions? Or does it also reflect that women have been neglected in research? This expert opinion focuses on child sexual abuse by women as a growing field of research. We will describe the variety of empirical results on the proportion of female perpetrated child sexual abuse among cases of child sexual abuse and discuss possible false assumptions and biases about child sexual abuse by women. As WSAC seem to be a powerful social taboo, we will discuss the perception and handling of them as well as implications for future research and practice. The terms "child sexual abuse," "sexual abuse," "abuse," "sexual offences against children," and "sexual violence" are used synonymously.

Language: en