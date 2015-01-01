|
Citation
Griffith J. J. Stud. Alcohol Drugs 2022; 83(2): 202-211.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
35254243
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: A continued health concern of the U.S. military has been unhealthy alcohol use by its service members, in particular among several subpopulations--the deployed, the combat-exposed, and the reserve component. This study provides prevalence estimates of post-deployment alcohol use among recently deployed Army National Guard (ARNG) personnel and compares the rates with those of soldiers in previously published studies. We also examine deployment experiences and combat events associated with postdeployment alcohol use and the role of negative emotions in this relationship.
