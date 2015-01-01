Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The objective of this review is to examine mobile injury prevention programs for children and their families.



INTRODUCTION: Unintentional injuries are the leading cause of death worldwide for children aged one to 18 years. Providing injury prevention education to children and their families is a necessary and critical element in health promotion. INCLUSION CRITERIA: This review will consider studies that include children from birth to 18 years of age and their parents or guardians. The concept of this review is mobile or traveling injury prevention education programs for the specified population. Studies conducted in any geographic location or setting that report on how these programs are being utilized, who is providing the education, where education is being provided, who is funding the education, and outcome measures reported with mobile injury prevention programs will be included in the review.



METHODS: This review will follow JBI's guidance for scoping reviews. The key databases to be searched include MEDLINE (PubMed), CINAHL (EBSCO), the Cochrane Library (Wiley), ERIC (EBSCO), Web of Science (Clarivate), and Embase (Elsevier). The search for unpublished studies will consist of OpenGrey (www.opengrey.eu) and ProQuest Dissertations and Theses Sciences and Engineering Collection (ProQuest). Studies conducted in English, in any year, will be included. Two independent reviewers will perform title and abstract screening, retrieval and review of full-text studies, and data extraction. The results will be presented in diagrammatic or tabular form that aligns with a narrative summary.

Language: en