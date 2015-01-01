Abstract

BACKGROUND: There are regional disparities in pediatric traumatic brain injury (TBI) mortality across the United States, but the factors underlying these differences are unclear.



METHODS: We performed a retrospective cross-sectional analysis of the Pediatric Health Information System database including inpatient hospital encounters for children less than 18 years old with a primary diagnosis of TBI between 2010-2019.



FINDINGS: Lower median family income was associated with pediatric TBI mortality. Encounters from zip-codes with a median family income of <$20,000 had a 3.1% (29/950) mortality, as opposed to 1.3% (29/2,267) mortality for zip-codes with a median family income of >$80,000 (p = 0.00096). In multivariable logistic regression, every $10,000 of income was associated with an odds ratio of mortality of 0.94 (95% confidence interval 0.90 - 0.98). 82.5% (397/481) of ballistic TBI injuries were caused by a firearm. Lower income was associated with a higher proportion of ballistic TBI injuries (2.5% [24/950] for <$20,000 versus 0.3% [7/2,267] for >$80,000, p < 0.0001). In multivariable logistic regression, ballistic TBI injuries were associated with an odds ratio of mortality of 5.19 (95% confidence interval 4.00 - 6.73). United States regional variation in pediatric TBI mortality was linearly associated with the percentage of ballistic TBI (adjusted r-squared 0.59, p = 0.0097).



INTERPRETATION: Children from lower income zip-codes are more likely to sustain a ballistic TBI, and more likely to die. Further work is necessary to determine causal factors underlying these associations and to design interventions that prevent these injuries and/or improve outcomes.

