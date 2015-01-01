Abstract

BACKGROUND: The pre- and postnatal programming mechanisms, timing, and direction of effects linking maternal early exposure to violence (MEEV), psychopathology, and child adaptive functioning are understudied. Thus, the following hypotheses were tested: (H1) higher pre- and postnatal maternal psychopathology will predict lower adaptive functioning, (H2) lower adaptive functioning will predict higher subsequent maternal psychopathology, (H3) cumulative effects of MEEV on maternal psychopathology and adaptive functioning will be observed, and (H4) higher MEEV will predict lower adaptive functioning via maternal psychopathology both pre- and postnatally.



METHODS: Prospective pregnancy cohort study including 1503 mother-child dyads with associations between MEEV, psychopathology, and child adaptive functioning examined using cross-lagged panel analysis. Assessment occurred in the third trimester and annually across the first four years of life.



RESULTS: Higher pre- and postnatal maternal psychopathology predicted lower child adaptive functioning at 12 and 24 months, respectively. MEEV predicted maternal psychopathology cumulatively and offered a repeated prediction of adaptive functioning across the first two years of the child's life, operating predominantly through maternal psychopathology during pregnancy. Child effects on mothers were not observed.



CONCLUSIONS: Like in socioemotional assessment, pediatric assessment of child adaptive functioning should consider the intergenerational transmission of MEEV. IMPACT: Associations between maternal early exposure to violence (MEEV), psychopathology, and child socioemotional development is well documented. Much less is known about the pre- and postnatal programming mechanisms, timing, and direction of effects between MEEV, maternal psychopathology, and child adaptive functioning.



FINDINGS suggest associations of both prenatal and postnatal maternal psychopathology with child adaptive functioning, though the effects of MEEV were more strongly operative through the prenatal pathway. Pediatric assessment and interventions surrounding adaptive functioning should consider the potential role of MEEV in shaping children's health and development, in addition to potential consequences of pre- and postnatal maternal mental health.

Language: en