Citation
Kalogerakis Z, Lazaratou H, Dikeos D, Touloumi G, Kollias K, Economou M, Papageorgiou C. Psychiatrike 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
35255470
Abstract
Adolescent aggression has received a wide and longtime attention in scientific research, because of the extent of the phenomenon in this age group and of the negative consequences it inflicts on affected adolescents, and their human environments. The aim of this cross-sectional study was to determine the proportion (of high levels) of aggressive behaviors (physical, verbal, and direct aggression, anger, and hostility) in an urban sample of adolescent students, as well as to investigate associations between the occurrence of these behaviors, and adolescents' characteristics and mental health problems. The sample consisted of 2050 students attending the second grade of 49 random selected High Schools and Senior High Schools of the Regional Unit of the Central Sector of Attica and Piraeus. The Buss- Perry Aggression Questionnaire was administered to measure participants' aggression behaviors, while the Strength and Difficulties Questionnaire was also used to estimate their mental health and behavioral difficulties. Information about adolescents' individual, family, and school characteristics, was also collected.
Keywords
mental health; Aggression; adolescence; correlations; indicators