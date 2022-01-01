|
Newberger NG, Yeager S, Livingston NA, Enggasser JL, Brief DJ, Litwack S, Helmuth E, Roy M, Rosenbloom D, Keane TM. Psychol. Trauma 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, American Psychological Association)
35254847
OBJECTIVE: Rates of hazardous alcohol consumption and co-occurring posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) are high among returning combat veterans and may adversely affect satisfaction with life (SWL). Improving life satisfaction represents a potential secondary outcome of web-based interventions for alcohol use and PTSD. Understanding the relationship between intervention targets and SWL may help inform future interventions and provide clarity regarding how improvements are manifesting. We examined returning veterans enrolled in VetChange, an evidence-based web intervention for co-occurring alcohol use and PTSD, to determine changes in SWL over time and as a function of changes in alcohol consumption and PTSD symptoms.
Language: en