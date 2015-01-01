Abstract

The timing and order of multiple surgeries for patients with multiple thoracic injuries have not been standardized. A 75-year-old man, who was injured because of a closing elevator door, underwent intubation, bilateral chest drain insertion, and massive blood transfusion due to shock and respiratory distress. Computed tomography showed hemopneumothorax with extravasation, tracheobronchial injury, aortic injury, thoracic vertebral anterior dislocation, and multiple rib fractures. He was hospitalized and underwent embolization on the day of admission. Next, veno-venous extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (VV-ECMO) was conducted to address severe respiratory failure. The most crucial aspect of the management was treating the tracheobronchial injury because weaning the patient off the VV-ECMO depended on the success of the repair. Thus, the tracheobronchial repair was performed 7-10 days after injury. A right intrathoracic hematoma removal was performed on the third day and a thoracic endovascular aortic repair on the fifth day. The tracheobronchial repair was performed on the ninth day followed by the posterior thoracic fusion on the 18th day. The patient was successfully weaned off the VV-ECMO and mechanical ventilation on the 24th and 46th days, respectively. Early surgery is not always ideal when managing thoracic trauma cases involving multiple sites. Rather, the treatment should be individualized, and the essential surgical procedures should be timed appropriately.

