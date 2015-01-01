Abstract

BACKGROUND: Many factors threaten occupational health and safety, such as technology and production systems used by businesses as well as employee qualifications. This research addresses the issue of how these factors have become a threat to occupational health and safety.



OBJECTIVE: This study aims to determine whether healthcare professionals' fatalistic perceptions affect their perceptions of occupational health and safety practices.



METHOD: The population of the study consists of 538 nurses and other auxiliary healthcare professionals working in a private hospital in Istanbul. The study initially intended to reach the whole population without establishing a sample, but 221 (41.1%) employees were reached due to reasons such as the shift system, employees' unwillingness to participate, and personnel on leave. The study employed a survey form consisting of three parts as data collection tool. The first part of the survey includes demographic information, the second part is a Fatalism Scale and the last part is the Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Practices Scale. Descriptive statistical analyses and SEM analysis were used for data analysis. The analyses were performed within the 95% confidence interval.



RESULTS: A negative relationship was found between fatalism and occupational health and safety practices. In addition, employees' fatalistic perceptions negatively affect their occupational health and safety practices.



CONCLUSION: Fatalistic perception plays an important role in occupational health and safety practices. For this reason, employees can be shown through trainings that occupational accidents are not fate and can be prevented by certain measures they can take.

Language: en