Abstract

BACKGROUND: Concerns have been raised about compliance with environmental and safety regulations during mining activities.



OBJECTIVE: The study assessed miners' experiences and perceptions of environmental and safety regulations, in addition to comparing their experiences and regulatory perceptions.



METHODS: A cross-sectional survey design was adopted for data collection from field miners in Ebonyi State, Nigeria.



RESULTS: Findings show that miners still experience environmental pollution and serious injuries during mining activities, notwithstanding regulatory visits. Miners' perceptions of environmental regulatory requirements and their perceptions of safety regulatory requirements had more non-significant correlations, while miners' environmental and safety experiences had significant relationships with their perceptions of environmental and safety regulatory requirements. Nonetheless, environmental and safety regulations were perceived in different ways by miners based on important regulatory requirements.



CONCLUSIONS: The study demonstrates the importance of using a practical approach in managing environmental and safety issues during mining activities in a developing country like Nigeria.

Language: en