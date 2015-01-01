Abstract

BACKGROUND: Recent studies from Finland have highlighted an increase in the incidence of traumatic brain injuries (TBI) in older age groups and high overall mortality. We performed a comprehensive study on the changing epidemiology of TBI focusing on the acute events in the Finnish working-age population.



METHODS: Nationwide databases were searched for all emergency ward admissions with a TBI diagnosis for persons of 16-69 years of age during 2004-2018.



RESULTS: In the Finnish working-age population, there were 52,487,099 person-years, 38,810 TBI-related hospital admissions, 4664 acute neurosurgical operations (ANO), and 2247 cases of in-hospital mortality (IHM). The TBI-related hospital admission incidence was 94/100,000 person-years in men, 44/100,000 in women, and 69/100,000 overall. The incidence rate of admissions increased in women, while in men and overall, the rate decreased. The incidence rate increased in the group of 60-69 years in both genders. Lowest incidence rates were observed in the age group of 30-39 years. Occurrence risk for TBI admission was higher in men in all age groups. Trends of ANOs decreased overall, while decompressive craniectomy was the only operation type in which a rise in incidence was found. Evacuation of acute subdural hematoma was the most common ANO. Mean length of stay and IHM rate halved during the study years.



CONCLUSIONS: In Finland, the epidemiology of acute working-aged TBI has significantly changed. The rates of admission incidences, ANOs, and IHM nowadays represent the lower end of the range of these acute events reported in the western world.

