Abstract

BACKGROUND AND AIMS: Hong Kong reduced beer and wine tax in 2007, eliminated taxes on beer and wine and strengthened drink-driving legislation in 2008, and increased police traffic enforcement after 2014 social unrest. This study aimed to measure the effects of implementing road safety policies on road traffic harm in the context of deregulated alcohol control policy in Hong Kong.



DESIGN: Population-based interrupted time series analysis using seasonal autoregressive integrated moving average (sARIMA) models. Multiple sensitivity analyses were conducted. SETTING: Hong Kong, China and Singapore from January 2004 to December 2019. CASES: 313,728 road traffic injuries in Hong Kong, and 163,773 road traffic injuries in Singapore as controls. MEASUREMENTS: Monthly rates of road traffic injuries, non-fatal injuries, and serious/fatal injuries from Hong Kong and Singapore Police Force.



FINDINGS: The elimination of alcohol taxes and the enactment of road safety legislation in 2008 was associated with immediate reductions in total road traffic injuries of 6.71% (95% confidence interval [CI]: 1.99-11.20%), serious/fatal injuries of 13.80% (95% CI: 1.85-24.30%), and sustained declines in drink drivers and collisions involving drink drivers. The effects of the 2007 tax reduction were inconclusive. Progressively increasing traffic enforcement was associated with continuous reductions in road traffic injuries by 0.21% per month (95% CI: 0.13-0.30%), and serious/fatal injuries by 1.10% per month (95% CI: 0.85-1.35%). Effects at the corresponding time points in Singapore did not reach statistical significance; the results were inconclusive regarding confounding effects on both regions.



CONCLUSIONS: Despite weakened alcohol control and increased alcohol sales over the same period, road safety policies in Hong Kong are associated with net reductions in road traffic injuries, particularly serious/fatal injuries.



Keywords: Ethanol impaired driving

