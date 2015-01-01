Abstract

PURPOSE: This case represents the longest follow-up period and youngest patient treated for multiple GRTs in the same eye associated with physical abuse. OBSERVATIONS: A 4-week-old otherwise healthy male presented with a constellation of unexplained injuries. Examination of the left eye revealed a mild lens opacity and a shallow retinal detachment with two giant retinal tears (GRTs) and no retinal hemorrhages. Examination of the right eye was unremarkable. Extensive investigations were negative for any underlying medical conditions. The constellation of injuries was felt to be due to physical abuse. The giant retinal tears were treated successfully with lens sparing pars plana vitrectomy. After long-term follow-up of 5 years, there was no cataract progression or development of glaucoma.



CONCLUSIONS AND IMPORTANCE: Clinicians should suspect child abuse in any pediatric patient with GRTs, with or without retinal hemorrhages, to ensure they are connected with the appropriate children's safeguarding society as soon as possible.

Language: en