Abstract

BACKGROUND: Fear of falling (FoF) has far-reaching implications including activity restriction, functional decline and reduced quality of life. It is a common consequence of falls but may be present even in non-fallers. This study aimed to determine the factors associated with FoF in a segment of Singapore's community-dwelling older adults.



METHODS: This descriptive cross-sectional study recruited a convenience sample of adults aged 65 and above from 4 primary care clinics from September 2020 to March 2021. Data were collected on demographic factors, clinical factors such as multi-morbidity, falls characteristics such as history of falls, injuries, and reasons for falls and frailty as determined by the Clinical Frailty Scale (CFS). FoF was measured using the Short Falls Efficacy Scale-International (Short FES-I), cut-off score of 14 and above indicated high FoF. Logistic regression was used to determine factors associated with high FoF.



RESULTS: Out of 360 older adults, 78.1% were Chinese and 59.7% females. The mean age was 78.3 years and 76 (21.1%) had a history of falls in the past six months. Almost half (43.1%) were mildly to moderately frail and most (80.6%) had multi-morbidity. The mean FoF score was 15.5 (SD 5.97) and 60.8% reported high FoF. There were statistically significant differences in age, gender, ethnicity, marital status, educational level, use of walking aid, multi-morbidity, frailty status, history of falls within six months and reason for falls between patients who had high FoF versus those who had moderate or low FoF. Logistic regression found that Malay ethnicity (OR = 5.81, 95% CI 1.77-19.13), marital status, use of walking aids (OR = 3.67, 95% CI = 1.54-8.77) and frailty were significant factors associated with high FoF. Compared to those who were never married, the odds of high FoF were significantly higher in married older adults (OR = 6.75, 95% CI 1.39 to 32.76), those who were separated or divorced (OR 10.40, 95% CI 1.13 to 95.76) and those who were widowed (OR = 7.41, 95% CI 1.51 to 36.41). Compared to well older adults, the odds of high FoF were significantly higher in pre frail older adults (OR = 6.87, 95% CI = 2.66-17.37), mildly frail older adults (OR = 18.58, 95% CI = 4.88-70.34) and moderately frail older adults (OR = 144.78, 95% CI = 13.86-1512.60).



CONCLUSIONS: The study found that pre frail to moderately frail older adults as determined by CFS have significantly higher risk of high FoF. The demographic factors such as marital status and ethnicity and falls characteristics associated with FoF in this study will be helpful to develop targeted and tailored interventions for FoF.

Language: en