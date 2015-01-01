|
Citation
|
Gornik AE, Clark DA, Durbin CE, Zucker RA. Dev. Psychopathol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Cambridge University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35256022
|
Abstract
|
This study examined how youth aggressive and delinquent externalizing problem behaviors across childhood and adolescence are connected to consequential psychosocial life outcomes in adulthood. Using data from a longitudinal, high-risk sample (N = 1069) that assessed children and their parents regularly from early childhood (ages 3-5) through adulthood, multilevel growth factors of externalizing behaviors were used to predict adult outcomes (age 24-31), providing a sense of how externalizing problems across development were related to these outcomes via maternal, paternal, teacher, and child report.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
assessment; delinquency; aggression; externalizing problems; longitudinal outcomes; psychosocial development