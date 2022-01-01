|
Ivlev I, Beil TL, Haynes JS, Patnode CD. J. Adolesc. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
35256238
PURPOSE: We conducted a rapid evidence review to explore the benefits and harms of digital cognitive-behavioral therapy (dCBT) and the barriers to and facilitators of implementing dCBT for adolescents.
Adolescent; Internet; Suicide; Depression; Telemedicine; iCBT; Cognitive-behavioral therapy; Consumer health informatics; dCBT; Digital; Health information technology; Online; Remote delivery; Teens; Teletherapy