Sims LA. J. Hand Surg. Am. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, American Society for Surgery of the Hand, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jhsa.2022.01.009

35256226

Rock climbing places substantial stress on the upper extremities and can lead to unique injuries not common to other sports. With increasing popularity of the sport, hand surgeons are expected to see more patients with these pathologies. An understanding of the sport, accurate diagnoses, and appropriate treatment protocols are critical to maintain climbers' competitive abilities.


Climbers elbow; epiphyseal stress fracture; hook of hamate fracture; lumbrical shift syndrome; pulley injury

