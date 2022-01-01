|
Rock climbing places substantial stress on the upper extremities and can lead to unique injuries not common to other sports. With increasing popularity of the sport, hand surgeons are expected to see more patients with these pathologies. An understanding of the sport, accurate diagnoses, and appropriate treatment protocols are critical to maintain climbers' competitive abilities.
Keywords
Climbers elbow; epiphyseal stress fracture; hook of hamate fracture; lumbrical shift syndrome; pulley injury