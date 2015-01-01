|
Citation
Donald CLM, Barber J, Johnson A, Patterson J, Temkin N. J. Head Trauma Rehabil. 2022; 37(2): 63-70.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
DOI
PMID
35258037
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: To examine global disability trajectories in US military with and without traumatic brain injury (TBI) over the first decade following deployment to identify risk profiles for better intervention stratification, hopefully reducing long-term cost. SETTING: Patients and participants were enrolled in combat or directly following medical evacuation at the time of injury and followed up every 6 months for 10 years. PARTICIPANTS: There are 4 main groups (n = 475), 2 primary and 2 exploratory: (1) combat-deployed controls without a history of blast exposure "non-blast- control" (n = 143), (2) concussive blast TBI "'blast-TBI" (n = 236) (primary), (3) combat-deployed controls with a history of blast exposure "blast-control" (n = 54), and (4) patients sustaining a combat concussion not from blast "non-blast-TBI" (n = 42) (exploratory).
Language: en