Marcal KE, Showalter K, Maguire-Jack K. J. Interpers. Violence 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)
35259037
Intimate partner violence (IPV) victimization is a prominent risk factor for depression among mothers. Less is known about the long-term relationship between IPV and maternal depression, impacts of IPV exposure on children, and mechanisms linking IPV with long-term mental health problems. IPV threatens stable housing for survivors, which increases likelihood of surveillance and sanctioning by formal systems - in particular, child welfare and criminal justice. The present study investigates whether housing insecurity and system contacts mediate the relationship between maternal IPV victimization and depression among both mothers and children 10 years later. Data comes from the Fragile Families and Child Well-being Study, a longitudinal survey of at-risk families with children. Structural equation modeling investigates pathways from IPV victimization of mothers to maternal and child depression via housing insecurity and contact with the child welfare and criminal justice systems.
Language: en
child abuse; domestic violence; mental health and violence; intergenerational transmission of trauma