Citation
Williford A, Yoder J, Sharp J, Tunstall A, Espelage DL, Ortega L, Fulginiti A. J. Interpers. Violence 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
35259311
Abstract
Emerging adulthood (EA) is a time of self-exploration as new opportunities for independence and autonomy arise. Yet, for some youth, this may also contribute to instability, uncertainty, and anxiety. Consequently, evidence suggests that rates of exposure to various forms of violence increase in EA. This study examined changes in experiences of bullying and sexual violence (SV) victimization among a sample of post-high school emerging adults who were exposed to a primary prevention program, Sources of Strength (Sources). We also examined whether Sources skills (e.g., healthy coping and help-seeking) buffer against these experiences. Participants were 102 emerging adults (73.5% identifying as female, 36.3% as Latinx, and 22.6% as LGBQ), who completed surveys at three time points: 1 month prior to graduation and at 6- and 12-months post-graduation.
Language: en
Keywords
violence exposure; emerging adulthood; high school-based prevention