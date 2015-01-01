|
Kim J, Lee Y, Jennings WG. J. Interpers. Violence 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35259313
Despite a recent growth in studies on cyberbullying, extant knowledge on the underlying mechanisms of cyberbullying remain limited. The objective of the present study is to explore the dynamics of cyberbullying via traditional bullying, self-control, and delinquent peer association. Specifically, the following hypotheses guide the present study: (1) traditional bullying, low self-control, and delinquent peer association are predictive of cyberbullying, respectively, (2) the interaction between traditional bullying and low self-control has a significant impact on cyberbullying, and (3) the interaction between traditional bullying and delinquent peer association has a significant impact on cyberbullying. The present study relies on five waves of the Korean Youth Panel Survey (KYPS), a representative sample of South Korean adolescents. Data collection occurred annually and respondents were 14 years old at the first wave in 2003. KYPS is an almost gender-equal and racially/ethnically homogenous sample.
Language: en
cyberbullying; deviant peer association; self-control; traditional bullying