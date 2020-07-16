|
Mallory KD, Saly L, Hickling A, Colquhoun H, Kroshus E, Reed N. J. Sch. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, American School Health Association, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
35259774
BACKGROUND: Concussions are a prevalent injury among youth, and concussion education has the potential to promote positive concussion-related behaviors. Recent recommendations and legislation have increased concussion education provided in schools; however, little is known about the education context, delivery method, development, and evaluation. A scoping review was conducted to identify peer-reviewed literature on concussion education delivered in the school setting.
Language: en
concussion; education; mild traumatic brain injury; school-based interventions