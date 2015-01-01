|
Sussman TJ, Posner J, Jackowski AP, Correa A, Hoffmann EV, Porto de Oliveira Peruzzi F, Grecco FR, Nitzsche SH, Mesquita ME, Foester BU, Benatti di Cillo F, Mello MF, Coelho Milani AC. Neurobiol. Stress 2022; 17: e100441.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
35257017
OBJECTIVE: Improved understanding of the time course of neural changes associated with adolescent PTSD would elucidate the development of the disorder and could inform approaches to treatment. We compared hippocampal volumes and resting state functional connectivity (RSFC) in adolescent girls with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) secondary to sexual assault, within six months of onset and age- and gender-matched, non-trauma exposed healthy controls (HCs) in São Paulo, Brazil. We also examined the relationship between pre- and post-treatment PTSD symptoms and RSFC.
Adolescent; Female; Default mode network; Hippocampus; Post-traumatic; Resting state functional connectivity; Stress disorders