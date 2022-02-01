Abstract

CONTEXT: Strength ratios are important because imbalances in opposing muscle groups can cause articular instability and subsequently increase the risk of musculoskeletal injury (MSKI). Therefore, the purpose of this study was to evaluate the association between lower extremity (LE) musculoskeletal isometric strength ratios and the history of LE MSKI. PARTICIPANTS: One hundred eighty-two NCAA Division 1 soccer, football, volleyball, and basketball athletes. INTERVENTIONS: All isometric strength assessments were measured bilaterally using a handheld dynamometer. Strength assessments included: ankle inversion/eversion, ankle dorsiflexion/plantarflexion, knee flexion/extension, hip abduction/adduction, and hip external/internal rotation. LE MSKI history was collected through self-report; a report of the LE MSKI sustained in the one year prior to testing were collected.



RESULTS: The hip external/internal rotation ratio was statistically significant for side to side differences in the non-injured (NINJ) group (p = 0.001). The dominant leg of the NINJ group had a mean external/internal rotation ratio of 1.109 ± 0.221, and the non-dominant leg had a mean ratio of 1.177 ± 0.208.



CONCLUSIONS: There were no statistically significant differences between the injured (INJ) and NINJ groups. This could indicate that injury history does not play a role in current strength ratios and could suggest that the athletes in the INJ group are performing successful rehabilitation for their injuries.

