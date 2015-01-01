|
Citation
|
Dimick MK, Hird MA, Sultan AA, Mitchell RHB, Sinyor M, MacIntosh BJ, Goldstein BI. Psychol. Med. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Cambridge University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35256032
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Suicide is the second leading cause of death in all youth and among adults with bipolar disorder (BD). The risk of suicide in BD is among the highest of all psychiatric conditions. Self-harm, including suicide attempts and non-suicidal self-injury, is a leading risk factor for suicide. Neuroimaging studies suggest reward circuits are implicated in both BD and self-harm; however, studies have yet to examine self-harm related resting-state functional connectivity (rsFC) phenotypes within adolescent BD.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
adolescence; self-harm; bipolar disorder; functional MRI