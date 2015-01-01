Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Native American and multiracial youth experience elevated risk for suicide ideation (SI) and suicide attempts (SA); however, intersectional identities are often unexamined in suicide research.



METHOD: We examined the prevalence of SI and SA, and the impact of intersectional identities (sex, sexual minority identity, and economic insecurity) on these rates, in 496 biracial Black-Native American, 2,804 Native American, 14,220 Black, 5,569 biracial Native American-White, 4,076 biracial Black-White, and 118,816 White youth who participated in the Minnesota Student Survey.



RESULTS: Black-Native American youth reports of SI and SA resembled other Native American youth and were significantly higher than those reported by Black, White, and Black-White (SA only) youth. While sexual minority youth reported higher rates of SI and SA than heterosexual youth, this difference between sexual minority and heterosexual Black-Native American youth was smaller as compared to their peers.



CONCLUSION: Though they largely resemble their mono/biracial Native American peers, Black-Native American youth show some distinct patterns of SA when accounting for their intersectional identities. Despite presumed similarities in systemic risk factors, Black and Black-Native American youth differ considerably in reported suicidality. The experiences of Black-Native American teens warrant further examination.

Language: en