Abstract

'What is the essence of life? To serve others and do good' (Aristotle attr). Pubic services across the globe have become increasingly under pressure to deliver more for the same, or at least the same for less in terms of service delivery to the public. Economic downturns, increased demands and national and local societal changes, further exacerbated by a global pandemic, have left public agencies such as the police searching for resources to cope with such changes. One source of assistance, and a chance for people to serve others and do good, is the increased recruitment and use of volunteers to assist regular police officers. However, research upon the use of police volunteers in Australia appears in its infancy, although it is gathering momentum. This article examines the use of volunteers by the New South Wales Police Force (NSWPF), along with examining just who the volunteers are, what type of training they receive and to obtain their views on their roles in the NSWPF.



Key Words: Police, Volunteers, New South Wales Police.

Language: en