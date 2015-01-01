Abstract

In the present study, a scale was developed to measure "intervention behavior intention", and the reliability and validity of the scale were examined. Fifth and sixth grade pupils (N=202) completed a questionnaire that assessed "intervention behavior intention", prosocial behavior, prosocial goals, self-oriented emotional reactivity, and emotional susceptibility. Exploratory factor analysis and confirmatory factor analysis indicated that the "intervention behavior intention" scale was composed of 21 items with a 4-factor model: assistance, bystander, nonintervention, and "intervention intention". The internal consistency of the scale was examined with Cronbach's α; it had sufficient internal consistency and test-retest reliability, and corresponded to external criteria such as previously developed scales. The girls' scores on the new scale were higher than the boys' scores. The discussion dealt with the availability of the scale for future research on "intervention behavior" in elementary school pupils.



===



本研究の目的は，小学生高学年を対象とした友人同士の対立場面における介入行動意図尺度を作成し，その信頼性と妥当性を検討することであった。小学5, 6年生の202名（男子児童93名，女子児童109名）を対象に，介入行動意図，向社会的行動，向社会的目標，自己指向的反応，被影響性に関する尺度を含む質問紙調査を実施した。探索的因子分析と確認的因子分析の結果，介入行動意図尺度は援助意図，傍観意図，非介入意図，介入意図の4因子21項目から構成された。介入行動意図尺度は一定のα係数と再検査信頼性係数を示し，十分な内的一貫性が認められた。また，同時に測定した外的基準との関連を示したことから，一定の信頼性と妥当性を有すると考えられた。尺度得点については，学年差が認められ，援助意図は小学5年生の得点が小学6年生の得点よりも高く，傍観意図と非介入意図は小学6年生の得点が小学5年生の得点よりも高いことが確認された。また傍観意図において性差が認められ，男子よりも女子の方が高いことが確認された。最後に本尺度の利用可能性について考察されるとともに，今後の介入行動研究に関して議論された。

Language: ja