Citation
Matsuyama Y, Sanada S, Kurihara S. Jpn. J. Educ. Psychol. 2021; 69(1): 1-9.
Vernacular Title
友人同士の対立場面における介入行動意図尺度の作成 松山 康成, 真田 穣人, 栗原 慎二
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Japanese Association of Educational Psychology)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
In the present study, a scale was developed to measure "intervention behavior intention", and the reliability and validity of the scale were examined. Fifth and sixth grade pupils (N=202) completed a questionnaire that assessed "intervention behavior intention", prosocial behavior, prosocial goals, self-oriented emotional reactivity, and emotional susceptibility. Exploratory factor analysis and confirmatory factor analysis indicated that the "intervention behavior intention" scale was composed of 21 items with a 4-factor model: assistance, bystander, nonintervention, and "intervention intention". The internal consistency of the scale was examined with Cronbach's α; it had sufficient internal consistency and test-retest reliability, and corresponded to external criteria such as previously developed scales. The girls' scores on the new scale were higher than the boys' scores. The discussion dealt with the availability of the scale for future research on "intervention behavior" in elementary school pupils.
Language: ja
Keywords
|
“intervention behavior intention”; conflict situation; elementary school students; restorative approaches; scale development; 介入行動; 修復的アプローチ; 対立場面; 小学生; 尺度作成