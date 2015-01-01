Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study evaluated sex differences in performance on the Sport Concussion Assessment Tool-5 (SCAT5) Standardized Assessment of Concussion (SAC) and in baseline SCAT5 symptom reporting. It established clinically relevant cut points for low performance on the SAC based on both reliable chance indices (RCIs) and normative performance. This study also evaluated the diagnostic utility of the sex-adjusted SCAT5 SAC for identification of suspected concussion in collegiate athletes.



METHOD: In total, 671 uninjured collegiate athletes were administered the SCAT5 and 264 of these athletes also completed SCAT5 testing ~1 year later. Fifty-four athletes were administered the SCAT5 after being removed from play due to suspected concussion. Sex differences in cognitive performance and symptom reporting at baseline were evaluated and sex-specific clinically relevant cut points were provided. Chi square and logistic regression models were used to evaluate if SAC performance was a significant predictor of concussion status.



RESULTS: Female athletes outperformed male athletes on the SCAT 5 SAC and showed minimally higher symptom endorsement. Use of sex-corrected normative data improved performance of the SAC in identification of suspected concussion when a low score cut point was used. Logistic regression models showed that sex-corrected SAC change from baseline (RCI) improved the predictive value of the model after first accounting for other elements of the SCAT5.



CONCLUSIONS: Present results support the use of sex-specific normative data for the SCAT5 SAC, particularly if using low performance without comparison to a baseline; however, reliable change from a pre-injury baseline may have somewhat higher diagnostic utility.

Language: en