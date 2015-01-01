SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Lira SB, Vieira F, Cavalcanti DE, Souza-Marques B, Netto LR, Correia-Melo FS, Leal GC, Pereira JL, Santos LL, Guedes GM, Teles CA, Cardoso TA, Miranda-Scippa, Kapczinski F, Lacerda ALT, Koenen KC, Turecki G, Quarantini LC. Rev. Bras. Psiquiatr. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Associacao Brasileira de Psiquiatria)

10.1590/1516-4446-2021-2175

35262616

OBJECTIVES: Past suicide attempt (SA) is one of the most important risk factors for suicide death. An ideation-to-action framework posits that impulsivity, potentially traumatic events, and mental disorders also play a role in increasing suicide risk. This study aimed to assess the association between trait impulsivity, lifetime exposure to trauma, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) with SA in a sample of Brazilian college students.

METHODS: A total of 2,137 participants filled self-reported questionnaires consisting of a sociodemographic and clinical questionnaire, Trauma History Questionnaire, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Checklist - Civilian version, and Barratt Impulsiveness Scale.

RESULTS: Our findings suggest that trait impulsivity may be interpreted as exerting a distal effect on SA, even in the presence of other variables - such as trauma history, psychological neglect, and PTSD - which also increase the odds of SA. High and medium levels of impulsivity, history of trauma, and PTSD increased the likelihood of SA.

CONCLUSIONS: Intervention strategies to prevent SA may target trait impulsivity and exposure to traumatic experiences.


Language: en
