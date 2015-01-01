|
Lira SB, Vieira F, Cavalcanti DE, Souza-Marques B, Netto LR, Correia-Melo FS, Leal GC, Pereira JL, Santos LL, Guedes GM, Teles CA, Cardoso TA, Miranda-Scippa, Kapczinski F, Lacerda ALT, Koenen KC, Turecki G, Quarantini LC. Rev. Bras. Psiquiatr. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Associacao Brasileira de Psiquiatria)
35262616
OBJECTIVES: Past suicide attempt (SA) is one of the most important risk factors for suicide death. An ideation-to-action framework posits that impulsivity, potentially traumatic events, and mental disorders also play a role in increasing suicide risk. This study aimed to assess the association between trait impulsivity, lifetime exposure to trauma, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) with SA in a sample of Brazilian college students.
Language: en