SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Hayward M, Frost H, Naito A, Jones AM. Clin. Child Psychol. Psychiatry 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/13591045211061803

PMID

35261271

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Hearing voices is a common experience in young people, irrespective of diagnosis. This experience can be associated with distress, self-harm and an increased risk of attempting suicide. However, there are currently no evidence-based interventions which specifically target distressing voice hearing experiences in young people.

METHOD: This was a service evaluation exploring the engagement, outcomes and experiences of young people who were offered a brief 4-session intervention for distressing voices within a Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS) in the UK's National Health Service. The intervention was based on the principles of Coping Strategy Enhancement (CSE).

RESULTS: A total of 24 young people were offered the CSE intervention over a 20-month period. The intervention was completed by 15 young people. Pre-post outcomes suggested clinically meaningful reductions in the negative impact of voices for the majority of the young people. Qualitative feedback was positive and highlighted the value of both a space to talk about voice hearing experiences and a focus upon coping strategies.

CONCLUSIONS: The findings from this service evaluation suggest that CSE can be a brief, acceptable and helpful way for young people within a CAMHS context to start a therapeutic conversation about their distressing voice hearing experiences.


Language: en

Keywords

young people; child & adolescent mental health service; coping, intervention; Hearing voices

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print