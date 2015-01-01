|
Hayward M, Frost H, Naito A, Jones AM. Clin. Child Psychol. Psychiatry 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing
35261271
BACKGROUND: Hearing voices is a common experience in young people, irrespective of diagnosis. This experience can be associated with distress, self-harm and an increased risk of attempting suicide. However, there are currently no evidence-based interventions which specifically target distressing voice hearing experiences in young people.
Language: en
young people; child & adolescent mental health service; coping, intervention; Hearing voices