Abstract

BACKGROUND: Hearing voices is a common experience in young people, irrespective of diagnosis. This experience can be associated with distress, self-harm and an increased risk of attempting suicide. However, there are currently no evidence-based interventions which specifically target distressing voice hearing experiences in young people.



METHOD: This was a service evaluation exploring the engagement, outcomes and experiences of young people who were offered a brief 4-session intervention for distressing voices within a Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS) in the UK's National Health Service. The intervention was based on the principles of Coping Strategy Enhancement (CSE).



RESULTS: A total of 24 young people were offered the CSE intervention over a 20-month period. The intervention was completed by 15 young people. Pre-post outcomes suggested clinically meaningful reductions in the negative impact of voices for the majority of the young people. Qualitative feedback was positive and highlighted the value of both a space to talk about voice hearing experiences and a focus upon coping strategies.



CONCLUSIONS: The findings from this service evaluation suggest that CSE can be a brief, acceptable and helpful way for young people within a CAMHS context to start a therapeutic conversation about their distressing voice hearing experiences.

Language: en