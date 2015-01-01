|
Citation
Foti PR, Wilcox CM, Goto RS. Hawaii J. Health Soc. Welf. 2022; 81(3): 71-76.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, University Health Partners of Hawai'i)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
35261987
PMCID
Abstract
Causes of the extraordinarily high and increasing incidence of snorkeler drownings in Hawai'i have remained unexplained for years. Defining the mechanisms and factors predisposing to drowning while snorkeling is needed to provide recommendations to substantially mitigate the incidence of this form of preventable death. The mechanisms of drowning are described and insight into the predisposing factors are explored in this study.
Language: en
Keywords
Aspiration; Hypoxia; Pulmonary Edema; Snorkels