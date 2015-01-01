Abstract

Causes of the extraordinarily high and increasing incidence of snorkeler drownings in Hawai'i have remained unexplained for years. Defining the mechanisms and factors predisposing to drowning while snorkeling is needed to provide recommendations to substantially mitigate the incidence of this form of preventable death. The mechanisms of drowning are described and insight into the predisposing factors are explored in this study.



METHODS included measuring snorkel airway resistance characteristics, case reports from the State of Hawai'i Medical Examiner's office, and collating information by survey, principally from rescued survivors. This study identified 2 modes of drowning while snorkeling that need further investigation: accidental or inadvertent aspiration, and hypoxia resulting from acute negative pressure pulmonary edema. The incidence of drowning from mechanisms of hypoxia due to rapid onset pulmonary edema is an important focus of the study and a number of potentially significant predisposing factors are presented that need further investigation but provide bases that may become part of updated policies and practices for snorkelers to substantially lower the risk of death. This report is meant for both medical and public health information purposes.

Language: en