Normandin PA. J. Nurs. Manag. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/jonm.13583

35262247

AIM: The aim was to improve the knowledge and skill about human trafficking in nursing, and to identify the key components to support nurses to learn the skills of screening, identifying, and referral.

BACKGROUND: Worldwide human trafficking is a hidden epidemic crossing all countries exploiting over 4.3 million people. Nurses have received inconsistent or nonexistent human trafficking education. Nurses need training to have the self-efficacy, knowledge, and skill to refer persons entrapped in human trafficking. EVALUATION: This novel online educational program titled See, Pull, Cut the Threads of Human Trafficking Violence© was piloted with a small group of emergency nurses to study the variables of self-efficacy, knowledge, and skills as they related to performance of screening, identifying, and referral of human trafficked persons.

CONCLUSION: Emergency nurses gained human trafficking knowledge after education that examined the nurses', self-efficacy, knowledge, and skills to perform screening, identification, and referral. IMPLICATIONS FOR NURSING MANAGEMENT: Transformational leadership style is an important model to introduce new nursing practices that educate and train staff about human trafficking. Nursing administrators and directors are in an ideal position to promote and secure human trafficking training for nurses.


Human trafficking; healthcare regulations; Joint Commission; nursing management; self-efficacy

