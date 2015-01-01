Abstract

BACKGROUND: Primary blast lung injury (PBLI) is a major cause of death in military conflict and terrorist attacks on civilian populations. However, the mechanisms of PBLI are not well understood, and a standardized animal model is urgently needed. This study aimed to establish an animal model of PBLI for laboratory study.



METHODS: The animal model of PBLI was established using a self-made mini shock tube simulation device. In brief, mice were randomly divided into two groups: the control group and the model group, the model group were suffered 0.5 bar shock pressures. Mice were sacrificed at 2 h, 4 h, 6 h, 12 h and 24 h after injury. Lung tissue gross observation, hematoxylin and eosin (H&E) staining and lung pathology scoring were performed to evaluated lung tissue damage. Evans blue dye (EBD) leakage and bronchoalveolar lavage fluid (BALF) examination were performed to evaluated pulmonary edema. The relative expression levels of inflammation factors were measured by real-time qPCR and Western blotting analysis. The release of neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs) was observed by immunofluorescence stain.



RESULTS: In the model group, the gross observation and H&E staining assay showed the inflammatory cell infiltration, intra-alveolar hemorrhage, and damaged lung tissue structure. The EBD and BALF examination revealed that the lung tissue permeability and edema was significantly increased after injury. Real-time qPCR and Western blotting assays showed that IL-1β, IL-6, TNF-α were up-regulated in the model group. Immunofluorescence assay showed that the level of NETs in the lung tissue increased significantly in the model group.



CONCLUSIONS: The self-made mini shock tube simulation device can be used to establish the animal model of PBLI successfully. Pathological changes of PBLI mice were characterized by mechanical damage and inflammatory response in lung tissue. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: N/A (Basic Science).

