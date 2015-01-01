Abstract

Firearm-related violence has worsened to historic levels in the US. As a result, developing new strategies and insights into gun safety is becoming more important than ever. The recent convergence of political momentum and research funding on this issue presents a unique opportunity to advance the science of gun safety. Capitalizing on this renewed interest, several institutions have proposed ambitious research agendas along many dimensions, including urban violence, intimate partner violence, mass shootings, and more.1 How can these plans be translated into action?

Language: en